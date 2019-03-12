Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
$384K worth of contraband seized from Bowden Institution
Bowden Institution (file photo)
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:18PM MDT
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of contraband were seized from a central Alberta prison on Monday.
Bowden Institution staff seized packages that contained methamphetamine, a THC concentrate known as shatter and two cell phones. The total value of the seizure is estimated at $384,000.
The seizure was made near the prison’s minimum security unit.
Police were notified and the institution is investigating.