39 arrested, drugs and weapons seized after RCMP gang operation in Lloydminster

EDMONTON -

A prolonged operation to target street-level gang activity in Lloydminster resulted in dozens of arrests, the recovery of two stolen vehicles, and seizures of both drugs and weapons, RCMP says.

First revealed on Friday, Mounties said that between Oct. 25 and 28, they conducted a series of search warrants and arrests in support of the gang activity reduction in the area.

Eighty-seven outstanding arrest warrants were executed and “numerous new charges were laid,” police say, as 39 people were arrested.

According to RCMP, “numerous” drugs and controlled substances, including cocaine and methamphetamine.

A sawed-off shotgun, brass knuckles, and a throwing star were seized by RCMP, as well as various pieces of stolen property.

“Lloydminster RCMP are committed to reducing gang activity in Lloydminster to promote a safer community for its residents,” said Cpl. Ken Rhodenizer, Lloydminster RCMP general investigation unit member.

“The ongoing intelligence gained from within the community allows us to really get a jump on our prolific offender targets, which helps to keep our streets safe.”

Anyone with information or who wants to report suspicious activity is encouraged to contact Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Nestled between the border of Saskatchewan and Alberta, Lloydminster is approximately 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.