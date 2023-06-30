$390K of meth seized, 11 charges laid in downtown Edmonton bust: police

Drugs seized by Edmonton Police Service as part of a "drug operation" investigation downtown. (Supplied) Drugs seized by Edmonton Police Service as part of a "drug operation" investigation downtown. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island