$390K of meth seized, 11 charges laid in downtown Edmonton bust: police

Police in Edmonton celebrated a major drug bust Friday, following the seizure of nearly $400,000 of methamphetamine.

Officers began investigating a "drug operation" based along 107 Avenue in the downtown area of McDougall last November.

In April, police executed a search warrant on two homes and a vehicle and claim to have found:

3.90 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at $390,000

459.43 grams of buffing agent valued at $2,500

95.71 grams of cocaine valued at $9,500

6.14 grams of pre-packaged fentanyl valued at $1,200

29 grams of pre-packaged methamphetamine valued at $2,900

172 pills of various controlled drugs valued at approximately $4,230

Approximately 59,250 Pokemon, sports, and other collectible cards valued at $34,000

Credit card pressing machine with associated software and a large quantity of blank credit cards

A 49-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have been jointly charged with 11 crimes.

“This is a great example of beat members being alive to the needs of a given community affected by drugs, disorder and the spin-off crimes that come from these activities,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Sean Parker of Edmonton Police Service.

The investigation also "highlighted" a recent trend of collectible cards being used as currency in the drug trade, police said.

The Edmonton-area has been a hot spot for hobby shop robberies in recent months, with thieves targeting high-value hockey cards.