EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3x3 basketball tournament returns to Ice District in July

    Action in July 2023 during Edmonton's Hoop City 3x3 basketball at downtown's Ice District. (CTV News Edmonton) Action in July 2023 during Edmonton's Hoop City 3x3 basketball at downtown's Ice District. (CTV News Edmonton)
    The largest celebration of three-on-three basketball in Canada will return to Edmonton's Ice District this summer.

    Hoop City 3x3, which runs July 5-7, is slated to feature the men's FIBA 3x3 World Tour, the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series and the community Hoop City 3x3 Tournament.

    Youth and adult team registration for the community portion of Hoop City is open.

    A wheelchair division for it is new this year.

