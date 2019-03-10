In less than a week, a second earthquake has shaken central Alberta.

According to Earthquakes Canada, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was detected at 4 a.m. about 32 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

The quake was about 10 kilometres deep.

A spokesperson with Alberta Energy Regulator told CTV News the area is prone to naturally occurring seismic activity, unrelated to industrial activity, and that it's rare for residents to feel the effect.

"In Alberta, the earthquakes we experience are typically low magnitude, so it's not something that would register for the average person, so you wouldn't feel the type of earthquakes that typically happen in Alberta, Cara Tobin said. "And these ones, they registered high enough that they are able to be felt at the surface."

Rocky Mountain House is located 80 kilometres west of Red Deer, and more than 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Last week, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake was felt near Sylvan Lake and Red Deer. Alberta Energy Regulator confirmed there were fracking activities in the area that morning, but couldn’t say what caused the event. The fracking site was ordered to close and report its recent seismic data to the AER.

Earthquakes Canada asked residents to report if they felt the Sunday morning quake near Rocky Mountain House.