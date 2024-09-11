EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 4 arrested after woman kidnapped in Edmonton

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said a woman was kidnapped last week in Edmonton.

    Mounties said she was forced into a vehicle just before 1 p.m. on Sept 5. A man was driving, and there were three other people in the vehicle.

    According to police, the victim was able to discreetly send text messages to someone she knew while the assailant was driving.

    RCMP were able to track the vehicle to a home in Vermilion, Alta., with the help of other detachments and departments.

    Police arrested four people and found the woman uninjured. A machete was found inside the vehicle.

    The four suspects are facing charges of kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance and failing to comply with a release order.

    All four are scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice on Thursday.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News