4 arrested after woman kidnapped in Edmonton

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said a woman was kidnapped last week in Edmonton.

Mounties said she was forced into a vehicle just before 1 p.m. on Sept 5. A man was driving, and there were three other people in the vehicle.

According to police, the victim was able to discreetly send text messages to someone she knew while the assailant was driving.

RCMP were able to track the vehicle to a home in Vermilion, Alta., with the help of other detachments and departments.

Police arrested four people and found the woman uninjured. A machete was found inside the vehicle.

The four suspects are facing charges of kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance and failing to comply with a release order.

All four are scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice on Thursday.