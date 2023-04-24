4 arrested with stolen catalytic converters in Fort Saskatchewan: RCMP

Two men from Airdrie and two from Calgary are each facing at least nine charges after Mounties said they found drugs, weapons and stolen catalytic converters during a "suspicious vehicle" stop.

Officers pulled the suspects over in downtown Fort Saskatchewan around 4 a.m. on April 15.

"RCMP members observed weapons and break-in tools in the vehicle, and the suspects were arrested," Const. Suzanne Ahlstrom wrote in a Monday news release.

"A search of the vehicle was done and police located weapons, suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine and four catalytic converters."

A 29-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with:

Theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property both over and under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

Possession of break in tools

Multiple drug related offences, and Traffic Safety Act offences

A 35-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with:

Theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property both over and under $5,000

Possession of break in tools

Obstruct a police officer

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

Multiple drug related offences and failing to comply with a release order

A 33-year-old man from Airdrie has been charged with:

Theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property both over and under $5,000

Possession of break in tools

Failing to comply with a release order (x3)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

Multiple drug related offences

A 45-year-old man from Airdrie has been charged with:

Theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property both over and under $5,000

Possession of break in tools

Obstruct a police Officer

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

Multiple drug related offences

Three of the men have been released with conditions. The 33-year-old has been remanded in custody.

All four are scheduled to appear in the Fort Saskatchewan Court of Justice on May 11.