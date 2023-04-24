4 arrested with stolen catalytic converters in Fort Saskatchewan: RCMP
Two men from Airdrie and two from Calgary are each facing at least nine charges after Mounties said they found drugs, weapons and stolen catalytic converters during a "suspicious vehicle" stop.
Officers pulled the suspects over in downtown Fort Saskatchewan around 4 a.m. on April 15.
"RCMP members observed weapons and break-in tools in the vehicle, and the suspects were arrested," Const. Suzanne Ahlstrom wrote in a Monday news release.
"A search of the vehicle was done and police located weapons, suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine and four catalytic converters."
A 29-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with:
- Theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property both over and under $5,000
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)
- Possession of break in tools
- Multiple drug related offences, and Traffic Safety Act offences
A 35-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with:
- Theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property both over and under $5,000
- Possession of break in tools
- Obstruct a police officer
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)
- Multiple drug related offences and failing to comply with a release order
A 33-year-old man from Airdrie has been charged with:
- Theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property both over and under $5,000
- Possession of break in tools
- Failing to comply with a release order (x3)
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)
- Multiple drug related offences
A 45-year-old man from Airdrie has been charged with:
- Theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property both over and under $5,000
- Possession of break in tools
- Obstruct a police Officer
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)
- Multiple drug related offences
Three of the men have been released with conditions. The 33-year-old has been remanded in custody.
All four are scheduled to appear in the Fort Saskatchewan Court of Justice on May 11.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
WATCH | Watch the moment skier plunges deep into glacier crevasse in French Alps
Video captures the shocking moments a skier falls into a deep glacier crevasse in the French Alps.
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure on plane
The rapper Desiigner was charged Monday with one federal count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, after authorities say he masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit union endorses criminal code change to protect transit workers against assault
The union representing Calgary Transit workers is endorsing one of the reccomendations made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association in response to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit throughout the nation.
-
Bear that killed dog destroyed due to 'very concerning' and 'predatory' behaviour: Jasper National Park
Two people and two dogs "running freely" between them were hiking on the Wabasso Lake Trail at 4 p.m. when they ran into a black bear.
-
Calgary brothers ripping up the karting circuit in Italy
A few years back, Brian Taylor and his wife Tana wanted to experience something new, so they packed their bags and moved from Calgary to Malta.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
'They're just destroyers': Sask. community plagued by deer crashes
Some residents in the Christopher Lake area are advocating for preventative measures after several crashes involving deer along Highway 2 North.
-
Saskatoon man fighting city over proposed six-story condo in Buena Vista
A Buena Vista resident is trying to get the city to block a condo development on the corner of 8th Street and Broadway Avenue because he says it will create traffic chaos.
Regina
-
16-year-old Regina boy fatally struck by vehicle
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Cathedral neighbourhood, Regina police say.
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Police make arrests in response to break-ins at Regina hospital parking lot
Police in Regina made multiple arrests in response to vehicle break-ins near Pasqua Hospital over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government shares details on health recruitment, efforts to reduce high vacancy rate
The government of Prince Edward Island shared insights Monday into its recruitment and hiring process for health-care workers.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
-
Airlines' use of loopholes 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Ontario Place deal with private spa company reportedly spans 95 years
Ontario’s NDP leader is asking the provincial government to 'come clean' about it’s Ontario Place redevelopment plan, which she described as a 'backroom deal' with an Austrian spa company whose lease could reportedly last nearly a century.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in deadly Mississauga gas station shooting
A 30-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a woman at a Mississauga gas station was reportedly in a romantic relationship with the victim and allegedly staged his own suicide last September to fake his disappearance as part of his plan to kill her, say police.
Montreal
-
STM shuts down large portion of green line indefinitely after finding cracks in tunnel
A large portion of the green line of Montreal's metro system is closed indefinitely due to structural concerns. A tweet from The STM around 5 p.m. said it shut down the line between Lionel Groulx and Frontenac for an "indefinite period" but did not explain why. A previous post said service would resume at 2 a.m.
-
Cones to be removed from Quebec roads after 72 hours of inactivity
Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.
-
First Nations chiefs adopt resolution declaring St. Lawrence River a legal person
The St. Lawrence River could soon get special status as a 'person' with extra rights and protections following a resolution passed recently by the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).
Ottawa
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer facing criminal charges
A prominent Ottawa lawyer is facing criminal charges of harassment, extortion and uttering threats, Ottawa police say.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide in South Keys area
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a death in the South Keys area.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police respond to report of shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
City of Kitchener looks to limit fireworks to just 3 days per year
The May long weekend is just a few weeks away, and Kitchener firework fans may have to rethink their plans for backyard displays.
-
Bomb threat at University of Guelph postpones some exams
Staff and students have been cleared to re-enter three University of Guelph buildings that were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat.
Northern Ontario
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Sudbury business owner says copy cat business costing her money
A woman who runs an escape room business in Sudbury is unhappy because she says a company in Owen Sound is copying her logo and business model.
Winnipeg
-
'Street-level attention': Report on revitalizing Portage and Main coming Tuesday
A new and improved Portage and Main could be on the horizon.
-
Police chase starts in Winnipeg, ends in Portage la Prairie; RCMP arrest driver
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man following a high-speed chase that started in Winnipeg and ended in Portage la Prairie.
-
'Like Tinder for moms': The app that connected Winnipeg women looking for community, commiseration
An app designed to be an online community for women through all stages of motherhood has helped a group of Winnipeg moms form a special connection.
Vancouver
-
Man ordered to reimburse City of Surrey for cost of removing painted badminton court lines from street
A resident of Surrey, B.C., has been ordered to pay the city nearly $900 in damages for painting badminton court lines on the road in his cul-de-sac.
-
Similarities in testimony from Vancouver officers at Myles Gray inquest
Several patterns emerged as Vancouver police witnesses testified at a coroner's inquest into the death of Myles Gray in August 2015.
-
This 6-foot-long boa constrictor may be on the loose in Vancouver
A six-foot-long boa constrictor slithered out of the window of a third-floor Vancouver apartment Sunday, according to the snake's owner who is asking for help searching for the serpent.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Shocking': Langford highrise evacuated again due to safety concerns
Residents of a troubled apartment building in Langford have once again had to vacate the property due to safety concerns with the building.
-
Colwood cougar encounters prompt warning from B.C. conservation officers
British Columbia conservation officers are monitoring the area and reminding residents to be vigilant after multiple reports of cougar sightings in Colwood over the weekend.
-
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.