EDMONTON -- Four people at Edmonton General Continuing Care have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Covenant Health.

The outbreak was confirmed in a letter sent out to residents and families on Oct. 20.

Two of the cases are residents of the facility, one is a hospice patient and one is a staff member. The residents and patient are located in different units while the staff member works in two different units, including the same unit as one of the affected residents.

According to Covenant Health, all residents, patients and staff members in the affected units have been tested for COVID-19. Visitors are not being allowed and the units are closed to new admissions.

The affected hospice unit is also being closed to admissions and access is being limited to essential end-of-life situations.

"We care deeply for our residents, patients and staff. We are doing everything we can to contain transmission and keep residents and patients safe and health," Covenant Health said in a written statement.

The facility is following Alberta Health Services guidance to minimize the risk of spreading, including thorough cleaning, proper physical distancing and use of personal protective equipment.