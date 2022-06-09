4 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Alberta

Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference.

“These adult individuals are self isolating, and I want to express my appreciation for their assistance with contact tracing and investigation,” she said.

Hinshaw says the overall risk of developing monkeypox in Alberta is low.

This is a developing story; more to come.