4 charged after crime spree in early December
Police have arrested four men and seized two guns after a string of incidents in west and northwest Edmonton earlier this month.
On Dec. 8 around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a weapons call in the area of 121 Street and 106 Avenue, Edmonton Police Service announced in a Thursday news release.
A man was reportedly approached by an SUV with four people inside who pointed guns at him.
The SUV then drove westbound toward 124 Street.
Around 9:30 p.m., police were called to a robbery in the area of 121 Street and 109 Avenue.
A man pulled his vehicle into his driveway when an SUV with four people inside pulled up behind him.
Three of the occupants allegedly approached the man and asked for money and pointed guns at him.
The man gave them money and was hit with a firearm before the thieves left the scene, police said.
He suffered minor injuries.
Around 11:25 p.m. police were called to 126 Street and 152 Avenue for a report of an impaired driver.
Officers attempted to stop an SUV believed to be involved, but police say the driver sped off.
Air 1 began to follow the SUV, which hit a parked vehicle at 152 Avenue and 114 Street, EPS said.
Four people inside the SUV ran from the scene.
Police dogs were brought in, and with the help of the dogs and Air-1, all four men were taken into custody.
Police said officers searched the SUV and found a gun and other weapons.
Investigators say all three incidents are linked to the same four men, who are aged 32, 30, 19 and 18.
They have each been charged with having a prohibited weapon in a vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, and breach of condition.
The 30-year-old man has also been charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to stop after an accident.
Police are still investigating the weapons complaint and the personal robbery.
