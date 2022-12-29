4 charged after crime spree in early December

Weapons seized after a series of crimes in Edmonton on Dec. 8, 2022. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Weapons seized after a series of crimes in Edmonton on Dec. 8, 2022. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island