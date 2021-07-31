EDMONTON -- Four people were charged after police found cash, drugs and an imitation handgun during a traffic stop, according to RCMP.

On July 29, RCMP were conducting routine traffic patrols on Highway 16 near Minburn. RCMP pulled over a truck pulling a trailer after an officer noticed the plates didn’t match.

RCMP said the trailer was stolen from Parkland County and the driver of the truck was prohibited from driving.

While the officer was checking the vehicle, the driver and passenger fled into a wooded area, according to RCMP. Additional officers and police dogs were called and both people were arrested.

RCMP said two other people were found inside the trailer and arrested.

Officer seized the following:

Nearly $8,000 CAD

Approximately 78 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value more than $4,000)

68 grams of suspected fentanyl (estimated street value more than $13,000)

Around 1.7 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine (estimated street value more than $83,000)

9mm pistol ammunition

Concealed carry pistol holster

Imitation Glock 19 handgun

Brass knuckles

Lance Larin, 44, and Karley Rylaarsdam, 33, of Edmonton have been charged with numerous offences, including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon

Larin and Rylaarsdam are in custody and expected to appear in a Lloydminster court on Aug. 3.

RCMP have also charged Kelly Sanderson, 28, of Sherwood Park with three offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance. Sanderson is expected in a Vermillion court on Aug. 16.

Matthew Fairweather, 38, of Edmonton is also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance. He is also expected in a Vermillion court on Aug. 16.