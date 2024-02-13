4 charged with kidnapping in eastern Alberta crime spree

Four people were charged with kidnapping after a number of vehicles were stolen in eastern Alberta last week.

Elk Point RCMP were called to investigate the theft of a vehicle and kidnapping at approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 8.

An adult victim was asleep in the backseat of an SUV parked at a gas station in Elk Point, RCMP said. The victim woke up to an unknown person driving the SUV and asked to be let out, which the driver denied. The victim was able to escape when the driver slowed down.

RCMP then identified three other people they say helped steal the SUV and arrested them in Clandonald, Alta.

At the same time, Mounties responded to break-ins in Derwent, Alta., and in a residence south of Beauvallon, Alta. The same stolen SUV drove through a shop in Derwent and nearly struck a person in Beauvallon, police said.

The suspect tried to steal a pickup truck idling outside a shop, police said, but officers struck it with their vehicle to prevent the stolen truck from driving away.

The driver then entered the shop and stole another pickup truck with an attached trailer, RCMP said.

The suspect rammed into police vehicles and escaped once again through a wall of the building, police said.

The pursuit continued toward the northern region of Saddle Lake Cree Nation where St. Paul RCMP members were successful in stopping the vehicle with a tire deflation device.

RCMP have charged a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman with kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.

Another 26-year-old man, a resident of Goodfish Lake, Alta., is facing 22 charges, including kidnapping, theft of a vehicle, mischief causing danger to life and break and enter.

They're all scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.