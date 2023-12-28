4 Edmonton-area leaders honoured by Order of Canada

The Order of Canada honoured 78 extraordinary citizens Thursday, including four from the Edmonton area.

Chief Wilton Littlechild from Maskwacis is being promoted to a companion title, Canada's highest honour, for his lifelong contributions to reconciliation

Glen Baker is being recognized for his pioneering neuropsychopharmacology as a researcher and mentor at the University of Alberta.

Physician Dr. Louis Hugo Francescutti is also named to the order for his leadership in emergency medicine and advocacy for society's most vulnerable.

Jodi Abbott is also becoming a member for her leadership in Alberta's healthcare and college systems.

Abbott is also a mentor for young figure skaters including athletes at the 2010 and 2014 winter olympics.

"It was a way to give back to the sport and still be excited and a part of the sport," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"When we look at elite athletes in Canada, there aren't a lot of them. So you have to start at your local club and you have to support all the young skaters coming up."

Another Albertan named to the order is former Calgarian Susanne Craig.

She's been recognized for her work as an investigative reporter probing former president Donald Trump's finances for the New York Times.

"Your country's saying thank you for your work and I don't think there's anything kind of cooler than that. It's just really, wow it's really meaningful," Craig said.