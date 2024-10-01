4 Edmonton minors accused in woman's attempted murder

Four Edmonton minors are accused of trying to murder an 18-year-old woman.

Three have been arrested and charged with multiple offences, attempted murder among them.

According to RCMP, the woman drove the group to a spot near the Long Island Lake RV Park in Westlock County on Sept. 7.

"The suspects suddenly attacked the victim in an attempt to kill her and leave her in the forest," Mounties said in a Tuesday news release.

The woman was flown by Stars to an Edmonton hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the fourth youth and are looking for them.

The names of the accused cannot be released according to the Youth Justice Act.

The other charges the three youth who were arrested face include robbery and aggravated assault.