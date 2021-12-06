4 Edmonton sports clubs team up to bring back fan pass for 2022
Edmonton Elks players take the field against the Saskatchewan Roughriders prior to first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, November 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Edmonton’s leading football, baseball, basketball and soccer clubs are teaming up again to offer sports fans a one-stop pass to attend a game from each organization next year.
The ultimate sports fan pass includes tickets to the Edmonton Elks, Riverhawks, Stingers and FC Edmonton.
“Edmonton’s a huge sports city,” said Reed Clarke, president of the Edmonton Stingers. “There’s room for all of us.”
Fans can pick the game of their choice from each team.
A similar program was announced in 2019, but its rollout was affected by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The pass is available on the teams’ websites and sells for $89 each until Dec. 24 and then will be available for $99 until February.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen: Chilly today, warming trend starts tomorrow
-
-