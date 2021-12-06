4 Edmonton sports clubs team up to bring back fan pass for 2022

Edmonton’s leading football, baseball, basketball and soccer clubs are teaming up again to offer sports fans a one-stop pass to attend a game from each organization next year.

The ultimate sports fan pass includes tickets to the Edmonton Elks, Riverhawks, Stingers and FC Edmonton.

“Edmonton’s a huge sports city,” said Reed Clarke, president of the Edmonton Stingers. “There’s room for all of us.”

Fans can pick the game of their choice from each team.

A similar program was announced in 2019, but its rollout was affected by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The pass is available on the teams’ websites and sells for $89 each until Dec. 24 and then will be available for $99 until February.