EDMONTON -- Four people escaped a house fire in northwest Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Service said it had been called to the address at about 2 p.m., and the six crews that responded found a working fire in the single-family home near 130 Avenue and 136 Street.

Four people were inside, but escaped without injuries, officials told CTV News Edmonton.

The district fire chief said the fire is believed to have started in the attached garage before it spread to the rest of the building.

Neighbouring properties sutained some damage to their siding, but were otherwise unharmed.

The fire was declared out later in the afternoon.

An investigation is expected to take several days.