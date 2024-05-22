4 facing charges related to stabbing during 'altercation' between tenants

A vehicle that was involved in a crash in central Edmonton on Monday was being used to flee the scene of a stabbing, according to police.

Around 7:15 p.m., police were called to a home near 107 Avenue and 108 Street where officers were told a 24-year-old woman was stabbed during a physical altercation between tenants.

Three women and one man left the scene in a white Ford Focus, which police later confirmed had been stolen.

Officers found it speeding near 107 Avenue and 122 Street a short while later, "at which time an EPS cruiser made deliberate contact with the suspect vehicle thus disabling it," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

No one was injured.

All four suspects were taken into custody and face various charges related to assault, weapons, and dangerous driving.

The woman who was stabbed was hospitalized with serious injuries but expected to survive.