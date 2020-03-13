EDMONTON -- A businesses in a downtown Edmonton office tower has asked its employees to work from home after a worker came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Capital Power has offices over four floors of the tower and says it implemented its "work-from-home" protocol effective immediately "out of an abundance of caution."

"The individual reported the contact in accordance with the protocols that we have put in place, and which follow the guidance provided by the Alberta Chief Medical Officer for self-reporting," reads a statement from a company spokesperson emailed to CTV News.

"We have notified our property management company and our office spaces are currently being disinfected."

The company says it will advise employees on when they can return to work.

The 28-floor tower is home to 16 businesses, including video game company Bioware, the federal department of justice, and a child care centre, according to the building's directory.

There have been 198 reported cases of COVID-19 in Canada as of late Friday afternoon. Twenty-nine of them are in Alberta, including six more reported earlier Friday.