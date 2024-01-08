4 heists in 9 weeks: Edmonton police searching for serial bank robber

EDMONTON
    Edmonton police again asked for the public's help Monday to identify a man suspected of robbing four banks in south Edmonton in a little more than two months.

    In November, police first alerted the public about a robbery at the TD Bank on Ellerslie Road SW on Oct. 30.

    "The suspect approached the bank teller and provided a series of written notes demanding money," spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in a Nov. 22 news release.

    "No weapon was produced, and no one was injured during the robbery."

    Police believe the same man also robbed Edmonton banks on Dec. 22, Jan. 4 and Jan. 6.

    "The suspect reportedly took the same steps in each robbery: Wearing a disguise, typically a blue medical facemask, the male approaches a teller and gives them a written note," spokesperson Craig Gilbert wrote in a Monday news release.

    Police said the man has not produced a weapon. They believe he has fled in a vehicle but provided no description of one.

    The robber is described as 20-35 years old, 170-175 centimetres (5’7-5’9) tall and roughly 68 kilograms (150 pounds).

    He had black facial hair and was wearing light blue jeans, a grey-hooded sweatshirt, grey runners with white soles and black leather gloves.

    Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

