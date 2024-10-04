4 hospitalized after serious crash northeast of Edmonton
Four people were injured after a serious two-vehicle crash north of St. Paul, Alta. on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 28 near Range Road 94 shortly after 3 p.m.
Police say all four people were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, but police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
St. Paul is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
Following child's death in Ontario, here's what you need to know about rabies and bats
An Ontario child died last month after coming into contact with a rabid bat in their bedroom, which was the first known human rabies case in Canada since 2019.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Anne Hathaway confirms 'Princess Diaries 3': 'Miracles happen'
You might be thinking, 'Shut up!' but it’s officially true: the 'Princess Diaries' franchise is finally growing.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Uninspected meat prompts closures of 3 Calgary businesses
Three Calgary businesses have been ordered to shut down after inspectors discovered evidence of uninspected meat.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
AHS apologizes for delays in care resulting from improperly processed referrals
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is taking immediate action to expedite care for patients who had referrals to community health-care providers delayed.
Lethbridge
-
Driver airlifted following serious crash in Taber, Alta.
A person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Taber, Alta., on Friday morning. Taber RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 864 around 10:30 a.m., for a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.
-
'Equity for everyone': Lethbridge Polytechnic launches accessibility micro-credential
To enhance inclusivity at Lethbridge Polytechnic, the institution has launched a new accessibility micro-credential.
-
WestJet makes changes at Lethbridge Airport
WestJet has changed its operations at the Lethbridge Airport, and it means there's now only a single daily flight from Lethbridge to Calgary, down from three flights a day, as offered previously.
Saskatoon
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
-
Saskatoon police arrest homeless person at scene of encampment fire under University Bridge
Saskatoon police arrested a homeless person at the scene of an encampment underneath the University Bridge on Friday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
-
Judge reserves decision in challenge of SaskPower natural gas expansion
A group of climate activists is challenging SaskPower's move towards natural gas, arguing it violates their Charter rights.
-
Regina kids facing mobility issues gifted toy cars through Go Baby Go program
Regina kids facing mobility issues were gifted toy cars through the Go Baby Go program.
Vancouver
-
Parents plead for more help for youth after 13-year-old B.C. boy dies of drug overdose
Chayton Point loved to dance. Just ask his mom.
-
Doubled tax, more child care, new tech jobs: B.C. election campaign wraps second week
As the provincial election campaign reaches the halfway mark, the party leaders made pitches to voters on bread-and-butter issues: housing, child care and jobs.
-
'You will see a significant and visible police presence': VPD planning for protests for Oct. 7
Vancouver police have deployed extra resources in anticipation of multiple protests planned for Oct. 7.
Vancouver Island
-
Teachers' union wants education focus in B.C.'s 2024 election
We haven't heard the candidates talk much about education during B.C.'s 2024 election campaign, but the teachers' union is trying to put the spotlight on that issue.
-
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
-
Early morning earthquakes rattle B.C.
Many British Columbians were shaken awake early Friday morning when an earthquake struck in the Strait of Georgia, about 18 kilometres southwest of Tsawwassen.
Toronto
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
-
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
Toronto Public Health confirms two cases of listeria linked to ready-to-eat deli meat
Toronto Public Health has confirmed two cases of listeria in the city believed to be connected to ready-to-eat deli meat products sold by Summerhill Market.
Montreal
-
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
A woman was seriously injured in an accident in Saint-Rémi
A 28-year-old female driver was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Saint-Rémi, Montérégie, reports the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Atlantic
-
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
-
'Pattern' of violence, threats against federal fisheries officers in Maritimes: DFO
The federal Fisheries Department says it is concerned about a "pattern" of violence and threats toward its enforcement officers after two tense incidents off southwestern Nova Scotia last month.
-
Affordable seniors’ apartments open in Cape Breton
Friday marked the grand opening of 22 new seniors' apartments built from the ground-up on Pitt Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Oliveira leads Winnipeg Blue Bombers to 31-10 road win over Ticats
Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to roll along. Oliveira ran for a season-high 147 yards and a touchdown to power Winnipeg past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-10 on Friday night.
-
Manitoba doctors getting sick of sick notes: report
A new report from Doctors Manitoba is calling for major changes to the way sick notes are issued in Manitoba, saying they are a waste of time for doctors and employers.
-
New technology in Assiniboine Park unlocking mysteries of migration
With winter right around the corner, thousands of feathered friends are flying south. New technology in Assiniboine Park is helping researchers around the world unlock the mysteries of this migration.
Ottawa
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
Here's how much gas prices in Ottawa are set to go up Saturday
Gas prices in Ottawa are set to rise this weekend after a slight uptick overnight.
-
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
Sudbury suspect assaults police one day after being freed on bail
Two police officers in Greater Sudbury required medical attention for injuries they received arresting a man for the second time in just two days.
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Barrie
-
Grieving mother calls for added safety measures at Ontario beach after drowning death of son
A woman whose son died last month while at a Penetanguishene, Ont. beach with another family member wants to see safety increased at the beach.
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
Highway 400 crash near Waubaushene under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision along Highway 400 in Tay Township Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home early Friday morning.
-
New era for former musicians of the K-W Symphony
The K-W Symphony may have played their last concert but the musicians who made up the ensemble aren’t ready for their curtain call.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter to be sent to mental health hospital
Melissa Duff-Shore, a Cambridge, Ont. woman who killed her daughter in 2020, has been ordered to a forensic hospital in St. Thomas.
London
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
Guilty plea in deadly hit and run involving cyclist
Eleven victim impact statements were submitted into court during the proceedings.
-
Truck wedged beneath CN train bridge shutters road south of Komoka
Middlesex OPP have shuttered a road between Mount Brydges and Komoka today - Amiens Road is currently closed between Glendon Drive and Oriole Drive.
Windsor
-
London man sentenced in Windsor harassment case
A London, Ont. man, who pleaded guilty earlier this year in a harassment case, has been sentenced to two months in jail for criminal harassment of a Windsor, Ont. family.
-
'I was amazed': Wheatley business baffled how 800-pound ship propeller gets stolen
Hike Metal has added more security since a $20,000 ship propeller was stolen, while Crime Stoppers is still looking for tips on possible suspects
-
Windsor eligible for more housing money
The City of Windsor is on the right path to adding much needed housing inventory to the stock, according to city officials.