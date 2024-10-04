EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 4 hospitalized after serious crash northeast of Edmonton

    Four people were injured in a crash near St. Paul, Alta. on Oct. 3, 2024. (Credit: RCMP) Four people were injured in a crash near St. Paul, Alta. on Oct. 3, 2024. (Credit: RCMP)
    Share

    Four people were injured after a serious two-vehicle crash north of St. Paul, Alta. on Thursday.

    Emergency crews were called to Highway 28 near Range Road 94 shortly after 3 p.m.

    Police say all four people were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

    The crash is still under investigation, but police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

    St. Paul is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News