EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 4 hospitalized in crash between semi, transit bus east of Edmonton

    A truck was involved in a crash with a Strathcona County Transit bus on Nov. 21, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) A truck was involved in a crash with a Strathcona County Transit bus on Nov. 21, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

    Four people were taken to hospital after a crash in Strathcona County Tuesday morning.

    The collision happened in the westbound lanes of Baseline Road on the overpass over Anthony Henday Drive around 11 a.m.

    RCMP believe the semi rear ended the bus.

    Four adults — three in serious but non-life threatening condition — were hospitalized, EMS told CTV News Edmonton.

    The crash is under investigation. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire

    A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News