    4 hospitalized in north Edmonton fire

    A firefighter drags a hose to 17812 94 St. NW in north Edmonton on Jan. 16, 2024.
    Four people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation from a fire in north Edmonton Tuesday morning.

    Firefighters were called to 17812 94 St. NW, a single-storey home in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood, at 1:15 a.m.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services did not say what the ages of the patients were.

    Crews had the fire under control at 5 a.m. and out at 8:37 a.m. 

