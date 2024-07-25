EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 4 houses on fire Thursday evening in northeast Edmonton

    Houses on fire in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Fraser on July 25, 2024. (Credit: Adam Preston) Houses on fire in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Fraser on July 25, 2024. (Credit: Adam Preston)
    Firefighters are battling blazes at four houses, including one that was occupied, on Thursday night in northeast Edmonton.

    Mike Steger, a public information officer with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, told CTV News Edmonton no injuries have been reported and that at least one house was occupied while the others were under construction.

    Steger said crews arrived at 7:36 p.m. to the scene in the Fraser neighbourhood, south of 153 Avenue and Fraser Vista N.W., five minutes after receiving the call.

    A second crew was called in at 7:41 p.m.

    Shortly before 9 p.m., 13 units were on scene.

