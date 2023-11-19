EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 4 hurt in Sunday crash near Edmonton International Airport: EPS

    An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Four people are in the hospital after a crash near the Edmonton International Airport Sunday night. 
     
    Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 19 between Range Road 253 and 254. 
     
    Officers say it appears that four people were in the two vehicles. They have been taken to the hospital. 
     
    Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated.
     
    No other details have been released. 
     

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News