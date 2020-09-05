Advertisement
4 injured after crash at Bellamy Hill Road
Two cars were damaged after a crash on Sept. 4. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in a serious crash in the Rossdale area that left four people injured.
Police say it happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday on Rossdale Road between 102 and 103 Street.
A westbound Chrysler-200 crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla, police say.
The driver of the Corolla had to be freed from her vehicle before being taken to hospital with extensive but non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger of the Corolla and the driver of the Chrysler-200 along with a youth passenger suffered minor injuries.
The youth was taken to the Stollery as a precaution.
Police are still investigating.