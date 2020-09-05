EDMONTON -- Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in a serious crash in the Rossdale area that left four people injured.

Police say it happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday on Rossdale Road between 102 and 103 Street.

A westbound Chrysler-200 crossed the centre line and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla, police say.

The driver of the Corolla had to be freed from her vehicle before being taken to hospital with extensive but non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Corolla and the driver of the Chrysler-200 along with a youth passenger suffered minor injuries.

The youth was taken to the Stollery as a precaution.

Police are still investigating.