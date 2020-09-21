EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services confirmed four more cases of COVID-19 at Vimy Ridge Academy on the weekend.

In an email to parents, the Edmonton public school said there were now six positive cases in the school community.

An outbreak was declared at the school last week when a second case was detected.

Under AHS guidelines, when two or more cases happen in a school it is referred to as an outbreak.

School administrators contacted families who are at risk of exposure and the school was cleaned and sanitized before classes resumed Monday morning.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the first likely community transmission of COVID-19 in a school on Friday.

The province's interactive map of COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta schools is available online.