EDMONTON -- Four more people at the Misericordia Community Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, as the new outbreak at the hospital continues.

Nine patients have now tested positive, up one case from Thursday, and five staff members have now tested positive, an increase of three cases since Thursday.

All patients on the affected units have been tested, and the hospital is testing all staff that has or will work on those units, even if they are not showing symptoms. Contact tracing is also being conducted.

Visitors to the affected units are being restricted, but the hospital’s emergency department is still functioning normally.

Another update is not expected until Tuesday.