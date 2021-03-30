EDMONTON -- Four skilled trades diploma programs are being opened at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT).

The programs will open up alternative pathways to trades-based careers in plumbing, welding, automotive service and electrical installations technology, according to NAIT.

In a release, associate dean Todd Matsuba, said: “The new trades-based diploma programs present exciting opportunities for more learners to build their technical and professional skills within the classroom environment."

Students with an opportunity to secure employment and become an apprentice straight out of completing their education, he added.

“Students from all walks of life, such as recently graduated high school students, mature learners looking to change careers, and international students, can take advantage of the opportunities provided through these programs to transition into their apprenticeship or careers with confidence,” he said.

The new programs are intended to compliment NAIT’s apprenticeship options by giving students more variety in how they pursue their career in the skilled trades.

Sue Fitzsimmons, vice president academic and provost, said: "These new programs will equip students with the technical and professional skills employers are looking for.”

These programs are said to prepare students for the apprenticeship program exam required by Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training (AIT).

Applications are now open for all four programs.