4 to 6 weeks of Henday closures start after the long weekend

Anthony Henday Drive traffic in southwest Edmonton will be affected by construction starting next week.

Work to widen Anthony Henday Drive from four to six lanes in the area of the North Saskatchewan River bridge will start Aug. 4.

As a result, the westbound bridge will be closed between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday each week for four to six weeks, the province estimates.

The eastbound bridge will carry one lane of traffic in each direction, limited to 60 km/h.

Oversized and overweight loads will not be allowed on the bridge between Aug. 4 and Sept. 12.

Whitemud Drive is the recommended alternate route.