EDMONTON -- RCMP are looking for four people wanted for the attempted murder of a man in northern Alberta.

Valleyview RCMP were called at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for a report that a man had sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital.

An investigation resulted in arrest warrants for attempted murder for four suspects.

It is alleged four individuals entered a residence in Sturgeon Lake, and a fifth adult male was shot in close range.

The four people wanted for arrest in relation to attempted murder are:

· Colin Aulden Bartlett, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta.

Description: 37-year-old Indigenous male, approximate height 5-10, approximate weight 200 lbs/ 90kg, short black hair and brown eyes.

· Albert John Gladue, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta.

Description: 37-year-old Indigenous male, approximate height 6-2, approximate weight 175 lbs/ 79kg, short black hair and brown eyes.

· Dorian Anakian Harvey, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta.

Description: 22-year-old Indigenous male, approximate height 6-0, approximate weight 175 lbs/ 79kg, short black hair and brown eyes.

· Tamara Marie Chowace, of Sturgeon Lake, Alta.

Description: 39-year-old Indigenous female, approximate height 5-0, approximate weight 200 lbs/ 90kg, medium length black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public. Anyone who spots the suspects is asked to call 911 and provide the location.

Police believe it was a targeted incident.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition.