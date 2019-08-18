Forty thousand litres of crude oil was spilled into an Alberta creek on Thursday.

According to the Alberta Energy Regulator, the spill occurred from a pipeline owned by Bonterra Energy Corp. near Drayton Valley.

As of Thursday, the line had been shut down and depressurized. Containment booms were also installed as part of the clean-up process.

The regulator says it has not received any reports of impacted wildlife.

Calgary-based Bonterra said in a news release that it began investigating a problem with the pipeline at 8 a.m. Thursday, and at 1 p.m. it discovered a rupture that was leaking into Washout Creek.

Washout Creek flows into the North Saskatchewan River, which is the source of Edmonton's water supply, and Bonterra says it has placed additional booms where the creek meets the river as an extra precaution.

The company says cleanup and recovery is expected to continue for the next three weeks.

Drayton Valley is about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

With files from The Canadian Press