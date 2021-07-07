EDMONTON -- Edmonton Transit Service announced Wednesday a list of adjustments it has made to the city’s new bus network after reviewing rider feedback.

More than 1,000 transit users provided feedback on the bus network which launched in April, leading to more than 40 service adjustments effective June 27.

“This is Edmontonians’ bus network, and I want them to know that every piece of feedback is being carefully considered,” said Carrie Hotton-MacDonald with ETS.

“We’re committed to listening and making improvements where possible to help Edmontonians access their city.”

ETS says adjustments include providing better service on Whyte Avenue and Jasper Avenue, adjusting trips to better align with demand, and refining morning and evening service to improve consistency seven days a week.

After feedback from shift workers, ETS also adjusted some late night schedules and changed service on certain routes to begin at 5 a.m.

ETS says to improve efficiency it adjusts the bus route five times per year: February, April, June, September and December.

A full list of adjustments can be found on the ETS website. Transit riders can provide feedback here.

The next adjustments will come into effect on Aug. 29.