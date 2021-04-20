EDMONTON -- ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit received a record number of case referrals in 2020, representing a 40 per cent increase over the year before.

In a news release Tuesday, ALERT said ICE and police counted 2,100 intakes in 2020.

“This is a concerning consequence of our digital dependency during the pandemic,” Dwayne Lakusta, ALERT CEO and superintendent, said.

ALERT released a year-by-year comparison of how intakes have increased by directing more tools and resources to ICE units:

2020 to 2021 2,136 2019 to 2020 1,555 2018 to 2019 1,237 2017 to 2018 903 2016 to 2017 894 2015 to 2016 749

The unit also announced 60 charges laid between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021, against 24 people on Tuesday. According to ALERT, there is no link between the suspects other than the nature of the offences allegedly committed against children.

According to ALERT, with provincial funding ICE has doubled in size with the addition of new investigators, forensic technicians, analysts and disclosure clerks, along with new technologies and software applications.

“We are prepared to travel to every corner of the province in order to stop child sex predators,” Lakusta added.

The unit is of the largest of its kind in the country. ALERT was established and funded by the Alberta government to tackle serious and organized crime.

“The sexual exploitation of children is a crime that tears at the fabric of society and preys on our most vulnerable,” Kaycee Madu, the minister of justice and solicitor general, said.

“Increased provincial funding is enabling ALERT to double the size of its ICE unit, ensuring it has the tools and resources to track down predators who commit these heinous acts and bring them to justice.”

According to ALERT, with the help of the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre each of the 24 people have been charged with at least one child pornography charge:

Chase Viau, 23, from Edmonton

Van Linh Nguyen, 24, from Edmonton

Krishnamoort Nalla Naidu, 38, from Edmonton

Jordan MacDonald, 30, from Edmonton

Mica LePage, 44, from Edmonton

James Merrison, 21, from Edmonton

Kevin Dykstra, 35, from Barrhead

Michael Antonio, 25, from Calgary

Brian Harrison, 35, from Calgary

James Kydd, 39, from Calgary

Eric Bultmann, 30, from Calgary

Bryan Hillman, 39, from Calgary

Jeremy Henderson, 42, from Okotoks

Christopher Hoffner, 34, from Medicine Hat

Richard Westland, 45, from Medicine Hat

Ivan Scott, 47, from Cochrane

Traline Munn, 44, from Cold Lake

Curt Backlund, 48, from Grande Prairie

Stedson McDonald, 32, from Grande Prairie

Jerry Lee Thompson, 47, from Fort MacLeod

Brad Bailey, 19, from Marlboro

Brett Beer, 54, from Onoway

Cris Marshall, 29, man from Stettler

Hunter Tonneson, 20, from Blackfalds

Anyone with information on child exploitation offences is encourage to contact police or cybertip.ca.