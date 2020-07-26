EDMONTON -- One man is in custody and police are searching for another after RCMP say they recovered close to $400,000 worth of stolen property in Sturgeon County.

Items recovered include a Kenworth semi, two sea cans, three high-end vehicles, some ATVs, a bobcat skid steer, riding lawnmower, holiday trailer and cargo and utility trailers.

Police say quantities of industrial chemicals were also found at two properties.

Curtis Sear of Sturgeon County was arrested and is in custody awaiting a court appearance on July in Morinville.

Police are still searching for Jonathon Borle.

Both are facing charges of possession of stolen property as well as firearms offences.