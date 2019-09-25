$40M overhaul unveiled at Aurum Energy Park
The Aurum Wildlife Crossing bridge provides passage for animals along Clover Bark Creek.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:28AM MDT
A $40-million overhaul of an Edmonton-area industrial park has been completed.
The work at the 38-acre site was unveiled today, including a small bridge for wildlife to use and 15 lots for retail use. Also finished was Aurum Road, a six-lane highway that links to existing transportation corridors including the Henday and Highways 16 and 63.
"The new services we're adding to Aurum Energy Park wil bolster its position as a strategic business hub connecting industry with major transportation routes and rapidly expanding services," said Ken Mariash with Focus Equities.
With files from David Ewasuk