43-year-old man dead after assault in southwest Edmonton

Police say an assault at a home near 109 Street and 67 Avenue was reported around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2021. A 43-year-old man found with injuries there died in hospital. Police say an assault at a home near 109 Street and 67 Avenue was reported around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2021. A 43-year-old man found with injuries there died in hospital.

