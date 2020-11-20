EDMONTON -- A 47-year-old woman is dead and another woman is injured after a fatal collision southeast of Leduc on Friday night.

STARS Air Ambulance and RCMP were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 814 and Township Road 490 around 6:40 p.m.

The two women were passengers in a Pontiac Sunfire that collided with a Jeep Wrangler, according to RCMP.

Police are continuing to investigate but say it does not appear that drugs, alcohol or road conditions were factors.

No other details about the victims are being made available.