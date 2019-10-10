

CTV News Edmonton





The provincial government is hoping to boost revenue by selling surplus land in Edmonton.

A 153-acre parcel of land in south Edmonton is now up for sale in south Edmonton for $49.9 million.

“This land sale will help us generate additional revenue for the province without burdening the taxpayer. This is a real-world example of our commitment to manage the provinces’ land, buildings and facilities in a way that provides the most value for Albertans,” said Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda in a written release.

The land is located between 91 Street and 101 Street southwest, south of Ellerslie road. There is access to both the Henday and QEII Highway.

The land is zoned for redevelopment and near several industrial areas.