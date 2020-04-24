EDMONTON -- An Edmonton runner celebrated a monumental streak on Friday. Alex Muchortow, 64, completed his 5,000 consecutive daily run.

He has run five to ten kilometres every day for more than a decade.

It started when a friend bet him he couldn't run for 100 days straight in Edmonton due to the weather.

He woke up to a medal hanging on the door celebrating the big 5,000. His granddaughters also surprised him with a sign.

He says he's now looking forward to reaching 10,000 days of running.