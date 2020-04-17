NEWS -- What started out as a challenge has become a daily endeavour for a local runner who begins everyday the same way.

“I start the day running,” said Alex Muchortow.

The 64 year old has been running 5km to 10km every single day for more than thirteen years.

“This is 4,993,” said Muchortow on Friday. Exactly one week away from his goal of running five thousand straight days. He hopes to cross the finish line April 24th.

His mission actually began more than two decades ago.

“I ran into a friend who said he didn’t think I could run a hundred consecutive days in Edmonton because the weather is too bad and so that gave me the motivation, and its been going ever since,” said Muchortow who doesn’t keep track of how many kilometres he’s run.

“Its got to be at least 25 thousand kilometres for this stretch.”

This is actually Muchortow’s second crack at the 5,000 day mark.

His first attempt was stopped at seven years because of a freak accident with his pet.

“My dog ripped the tendon and the bone off my finger, so I was on the surgery table and asked the surgeon if I could run the next day and he said ‘No you’ve got to wait six weeks, because if you fall you could damage it and we’ll never be able to repair your tendon.’ So, I can blame the dog for giving me a break. Otherwise, it would be over 20 years,” said Muchortow.

He has no special plans to celebrate the 5,000 day mark but is anxious to start a new streak.

“Ten thousand is the next goal, so you can come back in fifteen years and talk to me at ten thousand.”