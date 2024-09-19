EDMONTON
Edmonton

5 bison killed in collision with trucks at Elk Island National Park

Elk Island
Five bison are dead at Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton following an early Thursday morning collision.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that officers from Fort Saskatchewan answered a 4 a.m. report of a collision between two pickup trucks and the bison on Elk Island Parkway at the entrance to the park off Highway 16.

The entrance is located 45 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Police said the drivers of the trucks remained at the scene and that they don't yet know if the bison are adults or calves.

RCMP said investigators are working on the case and that Parks Canada is involved in the investigation as well.

