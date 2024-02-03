EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 5 crews tackle Saturday house fire in west Edmonton

    One person was forced from their west Edmonton home on Feb. 3 due to a fire. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) One person was forced from their west Edmonton home on Feb. 3 due to a fire. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)
    It took five fire crews to tackle a fire in a west Edmonton home Saturday morning.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) were called at around 10:15 a.m. to a house near Winterburn Road and 98 Avenue.

    The crews managed to get the fire under control and extinguished by 11:40 a.m.

    EFRS said the single resident was able to get out of the house, and no one was injured.

    There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or how much damage it did to the home.

