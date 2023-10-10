5 days left to golf at Riverside, Victoria Golf Courses

City-owned golf courses are winding down for the season, but players still have a chance to get out for a few more days.

Rundle Golf Course closed for the season on Monday, but Riverside and Victoria Golf Courses will remain open until Oct. 15.

The city says the Victoria Golf Course Driving Range will also remain open with reduced hours of operation until the end of the month, weather permitting.

Starting Oct. 15, the driving range will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"As the season draws to a close, our staff will be hard at work preparing the greens for winter to ensure our courses are safe and fun for Edmontonians next year," said Edmonton municipal golf courses supervisor Michael Duerr in a Tuesday news release.

More information is available on the city's website.