5 homes destroyed by Drayton Valley fire; no 'looting' but some people arrested: officials

Five homes have been destroyed by flames and "several" people have been arrested for breaking and entering following 12 days of mandatory evacuation in Drayton Valley.

Officials provided an update Wednesday afternoon, about 24 hours after the evacuation order was lifted starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

About 7,000 people were told to leave the area on May 4 because of a wildfire that destroyed homes and outbuildings on the edge of town.

"I want to be very clear that the fire is still not out," said fire chief Tom Thomson.

"But we can confirm that the danger and risk to the Town of Drayton Valley and some of the area around Brazeau County, outside of the evacuation zone, has lessened."

Some county residents south of town were still not allowed to go home because of hotspots and the risk of falling trees.

The fire was listed at 4958.9 hectares and "being held" Wednesday. About 150 firefighters and soldiers were still working in the area.

Crews could be seen spraying hotspots on the edge of town Tuesday. A helicopter was also overhead monitoring the fire area.

Firefighters work on hotspots from a wildfire near Drayton Valley on May 16, 2023. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

FIREFIGHTERS INJURED, ARRESTS MADE

No residents were injured during the fire or evacuation but two firefighters were hurt, including one who was hit by a falling tree, officials confirmed.

"As far as I know, they are doing fine. They are healing now," Thomson said.

"So that goes to show: professionals are getting injured out there. Stay out of the forest, stay safe. Just because there's no active fire doesn't mean there's no danger out there," said Byron Fraser with Alberta Wildfire.

Thomson also reminded residents that a full fire ban is still in effect.

An RCMP official addressed reports of "looting" in the town.

"I know there was lots of word spread through social media of widespread looting and that. I can assure you that there was not widespread looting," said Staff Sgt. Troy Raddatz.

"There has been some break and enters. There has been several people arrested and a few more charges pending, but unequivocally there has not been widespread looting."

The ground smolders near Drayton Valley because of a wildfire on May 16, 2023. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

SERVICES, SUPPLIES LIMITED

Power has been restored to the community and the hospital was open, but had limited services on Wednesday.

"We're just very grateful for everyone who has worked so hard on just protecting our community," said mayor Nancy Dodds.

"I'm very grateful that our community is safe and I'd also like to acknowledge that we will be there for the people who lost homes in this fire."

Dodds asked anyone coming back to town to bring a full tank of gas and groceries to make sure they have what they need while businesses work to restock items.

She said dumpsters are being placed in town for staff and residents to throw out spoiled items and landfill fees are being waived.

People who live in local retirement homes and patients at the hospital will be brought back to town by the weekend, Dodds said.

Fire officials encouraged residents to stay ready and keep essential items packed in case the situation changes and new evacuations are necessary.