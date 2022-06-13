5 injured in crash, alcohol and speed possible factors: Edmonton police

Three men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon after police said the pickup they were in was involved in a t-bone crash with a minivan in central Edmonton.

The collision happened in a residential area just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of 116 Avenue and 86 Street.

The driver of the pickup suffered life-threatening injuries and the other two men were in serious but stable condition, an Edmonton Police Service officer confirmed to CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

The minivan driver and a child riding inside were also hurt, although their injuries were said to be not as severe.

Alberta Health Services said four of the people were taken to hospital.

EPS' Major Collision Investigation Unit was called in to investigate and an officer said alcohol and speed were believed to be factors. The area was expected to be closed for several hours.