5 key moments of the Edmonton Oilers season so far

As we await the beginning of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, here is a look at five key moments of the Oilers season so far.

Connor and Leon Love — Nov. 22, 2023

During the second period in an eventual 6-3 loss in Carolina, cameras captured a moment between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers had just five wins on the season and 10 days earlier had hired Kris Knoblauch to replace Jay Woodcroft as head coach.

This quiet sign of support showed the former young stars had grown up, now armed with the maturity and poise to help pull the team out of the cellar.

The Oilers then began an eight-game winning streak, which propelled them to a 16 game-winning streak shortly afterward and put them firmly back in the playoff picture.

Hyman scores 50 — March 24, 2024

All-time Oilers good guy Zach Hyman provided the scoring punch the Oilers have been looking for outside of McDavid and Draisaitl.

Already a fan favourite for being both generous and genuine off the ice, Hyman consistently took a beating to find the back of the net.

He finished with 54 goals on the season, only missing two games in the process.

Stuart Skinner pulled in Vancouver — May 12, 2024

After allowing four goals on 15 shots, Skinner did not start the third period of the Oilers' eventual Game 3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the playoffs.

Calvin Pickard, who replaced Jack Campbell when he was sent down to Bakersfield earlier in the season, stepped in to finish the game and then won Game 4 and was solid in a losing effort in Game 5.

Skinner returned with a poised performance to win the final two games of the series and continued his stellar play against Dallas.

The Oilers have been missing a reliable combination in net for many years, but this proved it is different in 2024.

McDavid scores in OT in Game 1 vs. Dallas — May 23, 2024

Seventeen seconds into OT in Game 1 against the Dallas Stars, Connor McDavid took a four-minute penalty that many thought would mean doom for the Oilers.

Instead, their penalty kill, which has now become a cornerstone of the playoff run, was able to hold off the Stars.

Later in that period, McDavid did not convert a wide open opportunity in front of the Stars goal.

Undeterred, McDavid shocked Dallas 32 seconds into the next overtime period to seal the Game 1 victory for Edmonton.

McDavid beauty in Game 6 — June 2, 2024

McDavid made a committment to pass this season, becoming one of only a handful of players to ever notch 100 assists.

However, with a spot in the Stanley Cup Final on the line, it was the captain who kept the puck through nearly the entire Stars team to put the Oilers up 1-0 early in the clinching game.

A highlight reel goal that once again proved he is the best in the game.