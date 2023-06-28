5 manager positions eliminated at City of Edmonton as part of effort to find $60M in savings

Edmonton is making some changes to how the city is managed, including eliminating manager jobs and restructuring two city departments.

The moves, including a reduction of five manager positions, were announced Wednesday.

They are part of a council decision instructing City Manager Andre Corbould to find $60 million in savings over four years, money that will be reinvested in improving frontline services.

“Edmontonians gave a strong mandate to Council to improve core services, invest in public transit, create conditions for economic development, tackle affordable housing and climate change and build a more equitable city for all," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a news release.

"That work is underway…I have full confidence in the city manager and our administration to implement these changes, and that they won’t impact frontline services."

Edmonton's employee services and communication and engagement departments will now be part of the city manager's office.

A spokesperson said two deputy city managers "stepped aside," two branch managers were "let go" and the fifth position was already vacant.

The restructuring will help improve core services for Edmontonians and won't affect frontline staffing, the city said.