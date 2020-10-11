Advertisement
5 more COVID-19 cases reported at Mill Woods care home on Sunday
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:09PM MDT
Shepherd's Care Millwoods.
EDMONTON -- A southeast Edmonton care home is reporting an increase of five cases of coronavirus from Saturday.
Shepherd's Care Millwoods now has 85 infections within the care home.
Fifty-four of the cases are residents, which is one more than Saturday.
As well, four more staff cases have been added, bringing the number of staff members infected to 31.
The death toll from the outbreak remains seven.