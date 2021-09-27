5 overdoses prompt drug trafficking investigation south of Edmonton; 4 arrested

EDMONTON -

RCMP have charged four people in Wetaskiwin following a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police said the search was initiated following five drug overdoses in Wetaskiwin within a week, including one death from a suspected overdose.

A search of a residence in the Wildrose Trailer Park yielded 77 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of suspected fentanyl and drug trafficking paraphernalia, according to police.

Four individuals now face a number of charges.

Brian Michael Dupe, 62, from Wetaskiwin is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Breach of probation

Kile Andrew Bailey, 36, from Edmonton has been charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Colin Simeon Potts, 29, from Maskwacis is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Kristen Dawn Morin, 28, from Maskwacis is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Obstruct police officer

Dupe and Bailey are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Sept. 28 and Potts and Morin will appear in Wetaskiwin court on Sept. 30.