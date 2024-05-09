5 people attacked by dogs in west Edmonton Thursday

Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The attacks were reported around 3:15 p.m. Police say the dogs were reportedly loose in the area when they bit two teens and three adults.

Lorena Barkwell lives in the area. She said she saw the dogs chase the two youths into the back of a truck parked on the street, and she was bitten on the leg when she tried to help calm the dogs down.

Afterward, the dogs attacked another couple walking across the street, she said.

All but one adult were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I have to go to the hospital and get a tetanus shot and get checked out, because my bite is swelling up already," she said.

Police said the dogs were seized by City of Edmonton bylaw officials.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to city officials and is awaiting a response.